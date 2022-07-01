Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 1, 2022 7:33 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky said the competition for the position of head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau will be announced in the next few weeks. While the bureau is often praised by civil society organizations and Ukraine’s Western partners, it has so far failed to bring high-profile suspects to justice.

