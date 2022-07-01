Zelensky: Competition for position of head of National Anti-Corruption Bureau to be announced soon
July 1, 2022 7:33 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky said the competition for the position of head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau will be announced in the next few weeks. While the bureau is often praised by civil society organizations and Ukraine’s Western partners, it has so far failed to bring high-profile suspects to justice.