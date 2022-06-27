In a virtual address to Belarusians on June 26, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, "the Kremlin has already decided everything for you, your lives are worthless to them. But you are not slaves or cannon fodder. You don't have to die. And you can not let anyone decide for you what awaits you next." Russia has been increasing its military presence in Belarus, while the Belarusian military has prolonged military drills.