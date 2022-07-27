Zaluzhnyi: HIMARS help 'stabilize situation' on battlefield.
July 18, 2022 11:44 pm
Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi told the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley in a phone call on July 18 that "the situation on the battlefield is stabilized," largely due to Ukraine's use of the U.S.-provided M142 HIMARS rocket systems. The systems deliver targeted strikes on Russian command posts and fuel and weapons depots.