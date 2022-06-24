Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalWelt: Germany has hardly delivered any weapons to Ukraine for past nine weeks despite promises.

May 29, 2022 9:47 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The German newspaper reported that the federal government has not met the requests for lighter weapons either, citing a source. Ukraine has only received two weapon shipments from Germany since March, and Chancellor Olaf Scholz has so far refused to supply German battle tanks and armored personnel carriers, citing agreements with NATO allies.

