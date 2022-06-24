Welt: Germany has hardly delivered any weapons to Ukraine for past nine weeks despite promises.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 29, 2022 9:47 am
The German newspaper reported that the federal government has not met the requests for lighter weapons either, citing a source. Ukraine has only received two weapon shipments from Germany since March, and Chancellor Olaf Scholz has so far refused to supply German battle tanks and armored personnel carriers, citing agreements with NATO allies.