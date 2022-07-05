Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, July 5, 2022

externalVolker: US and its allies looking for ways to accelerate weapons transfer to Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

July 5, 2022 6:14 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Kurt Volker, a former U.S. envoy to Ukraine, said on air on July 4: "Weapons systems and ammunition from the U.S. are arriving [!in!]... In fact, a lot of Western weapons are already in Ukraine. Javelins, Stingers, howitzers. But now we are talking about new systems - HIMARS and NASAMS. They haven't arrived yet, but they're on their way." Volker added that those are expected to arrive in July-August. 


externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok