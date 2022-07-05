Kurt Volker, a former U.S. envoy to Ukraine, said on air on July 4: "Weapons systems and ammunition from the U.S. are arriving [!in!]... In fact, a lot of Western weapons are already in Ukraine. Javelins, Stingers, howitzers. But now we are talking about new systems - HIMARS and NASAMS. They haven't arrived yet, but they're on their way." Volker added that those are expected to arrive in July-August.



