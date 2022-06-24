Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalVereshchuk: 1,700 Ukrainian soldiers and civilians are held by Russian forces.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 12, 2022 5:16 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that 500 of those are women. "They force them to stand, don't let them sit down. They shave their heads, they force them to undress every day for checkups. They humiliate their human dignity. I know facts of rape, I saw spines that had been beaten," she said. The Kyiv Independent could not immediately confirm these claims.

