Saturday, June 25, 2022

June 23, 2022 3:09 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced on Twitter on June 23 that the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher systems had arrived in Ukraine, without specifying the number. The HIMARS were part of a $1 billion U.S. military aid package to Ukraine announced on June 15. "Summer will be hot for Russian occupiers. And the last one for some of them," Reznikov wrote. 

