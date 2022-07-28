US encourages Ukraine to select ‘highly qualified’ and ‘independent’ prosecutor general.

During a press briefing on July 26, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the U.S. supports Ukraine “in emphasizing the importance of transparently appointing a highly qualified and truly independent successor as prosecutor general.” He adds that “the independence and impartiality of the prosecutor general is vital to ensuring the integrity of accountability efforts in Ukraine.”

Price emphasized that corruption continues to pose an internal threat to Ukraine, but reaffirmed U.S. support to Ukraine, citing its EU candidate status and the selection of the specialized anti-corruption prosecutor, which Price called “an encouraging sign.”

On July 19, Iryna Venediktova was fired from her position as prosecutor general. The candidate to replace her is Andriy Kostin, a member of parliament representing the Servant of the People party. His appointment was proposed to the Verkhovna Rada by Zelensky on July 27. In 2021, Kostin’s candidacy as Ukraine’s chief anti-corruption prosecutor was vetoed by Western experts for violating the principle of political neutrality.