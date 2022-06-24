Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUS ambassador to UN: White House repeatedly stated it will provide Ukraine with defensive weapons only.

May 31, 2022 10:57 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has been "clear from day one" that they would provide Ukraine with defensive weapons, but not the ones that would allow reaching targets inside Russia. "We're not going to become a party to the war, but we will support Ukraine's efforts to defend its own sovereignty and territorial integrity," she said.

