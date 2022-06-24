US ambassador to UN: White House repeatedly stated it will provide Ukraine with defensive weapons only.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 31, 2022 10:57 pm
Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has been "clear from day one" that they would provide Ukraine with defensive weapons, but not the ones that would allow reaching targets inside Russia. "We're not going to become a party to the war, but we will support Ukraine's efforts to defend its own sovereignty and territorial integrity," she said.