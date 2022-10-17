Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

UPDATE: 32 killed by Russian strike on civilian convoy in Zaporizhzhia

October 8, 2022 4:20 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh, one more person who had been injured in the Step. 30 attack died in hospital on Oct. 8.

On the morning of Sept. 30, Russian troops launched a missile strike on a line of civilian cars on the way out of the oblast's capital Zaporizhzhia.

Russia has intensified attacks on the city after claiming to have annexed Zaporizhzhia Oblast, along with three other partially occupied Ukrainian regions. Unlike in Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson oblasts, Zaporizhzhia is the only regional capital claimed to have been annexed that remains under Ukrainian control.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok