UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky on April 28 in Kyiv following talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow. He said his team would “continue our work to expand humanitarian support” to Ukraine and “secure the evacuation of civilians." "The sooner this war ends, the better – for the sake of Ukraine, Russia, and the world," Guterres tweeted earlier.