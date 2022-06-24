Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUN chief to meet Zelensky, visit Bucha and Irpin.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 28, 2022 8:47 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky on April 28 in Kyiv following talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow. He said his team would “continue our work to expand humanitarian support” to Ukraine and “secure the evacuation of civilians." "The sooner this war ends, the better – for the sake of Ukraine, Russia, and the world," Guterres tweeted earlier.

Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

