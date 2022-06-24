Ukravtodor: Russia’s war ruins 23,000 kilometers of roads, causing Hr 874 billion in damage.
April 3, 2022 5:24 pm
According to Andriy Ivko, the deputy head of the state-owned road construction agency Ukravtodor, Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine has destroyed 23,000 kilometers of roads, and 273 structures like bridges and overpasses, as of April 3. The current amount of estimated losses is Hr 874 billion, Ivko said, as reported by the Ukrinform news agency.