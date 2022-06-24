Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalUkravtodor: Russia’s war ruins 23,000 kilometers of roads, causing Hr 874 billion in damage.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 3, 2022 5:24 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to Andriy Ivko, the deputy head of the state-owned road construction agency Ukravtodor, Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine has destroyed 23,000 kilometers of roads, and 273 structures like bridges and overpasses, as of April 3. The current amount of estimated losses is Hr 874 billion, Ivko said, as reported by the Ukrinform news agency.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok