Ukrainska Pravda: SBU behind explosion at Crimean Bridge.
October 8, 2022 11:38 am
Ukrainska Pravda, an online newspaper, cited law enforcement sources. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) indirectly confirmed the report. "The bridge is burning beautifully at dawn. A nightingale is meeting the SBU in Crimea," the SBU quipped, paraphrasing Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko.
