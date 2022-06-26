Ukrainian troops destroy Russian column, 2 command posts with US rocket launchers.
June 26, 2022
Ukraine's 72nd mechanized brigade released footage showing a ruined command post. InformNapalm, an open-source intelligence outfit, said that it used to be the Russian 20th Army's command post, which was destroyed with U.S.-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers near Izyum, Kharkiv Oblast. Ukraine's military also reportedly destroyed several Uragan multiple rocket launchers.