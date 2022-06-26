Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
June 26, 2022 3:03 pm
Ukraine's 72nd mechanized brigade released footage showing a ruined command post. InformNapalm, an open-source intelligence outfit, said that it used to be the Russian 20th Army's command post, which was destroyed with U.S.-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers near Izyum, Kharkiv Oblast. Ukraine's military also reportedly destroyed several Uragan multiple rocket launchers. 

