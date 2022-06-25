Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkrainian parliament votes 259-8 to ratify Istanbul Convention

June 20, 2022 1:45 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The convention, which aims at combatting domestic violence and violence against women, was first signed by Ukraine in 2011. Its ratification has been opposed in Ukraine previously by religious and conservative groups over the term “gender” used in the document. Ratifying the convention is seen by some EU member states as a prerequisite to Ukraine's EU candidacy status.

