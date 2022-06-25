Ukrainian parliament votes 259-8 to ratify Istanbul Convention
This item is part of our running news digest
June 20, 2022 1:45 pm
The convention, which aims at combatting domestic violence and violence against women, was first signed by Ukraine in 2011. Its ratification has been opposed in Ukraine previously by religious and conservative groups over the term “gender” used in the document. Ratifying the convention is seen by some EU member states as a prerequisite to Ukraine's EU candidacy status.