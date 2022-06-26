"The G7 summit must respond with more sanctions on Russia and more heavy arms for Ukraine," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted. "Russia’s sick imperialism must be defeated." Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said that sanctions against Russia should include a gas embargo. Yermak also asked for military convoys to unblock Ukraine's ports and for Russia to be recognized as a state sponsor of terrorism. Earlier on June 26, a Russian missile hit a residential building in Kyiv, killing at least one person and injuring at least five.