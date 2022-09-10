Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 10, 2022 12:43 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian forces made advances from several to tens of kilometers in some areas, Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for Ukraine’s southern military command, said on television. Nine tanks were destroyed and 70 Russian soldiers were killed in the day's fighting. Humeniuk also mentioned that two howitzers used to shell Nikopol from across the Dnipro River were destroyed by Ukrainian fire.

