In 100 days of Russia’s all-out war, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported that they have made 32,468 trips, extinguished 9,300 fires, rescued 1,397 people and neutralized 128,424 munitions, including 1,983 bombs. As of June 3, Ukraine's first responders evacuated more than 1.8 million people, including over 504,000 children and 32,000 people with disabilities.