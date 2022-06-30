Ukraine's Operational Command "South” reported on June 30 that Russian troops "hastily evacuated the remnants of its garrison" and “likely left the island” after they were attacked by Ukrainian forces overnight. Andriy Yermak, head of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, later confirmed the the command's report. The Russian government-controlled RIA Novosti news site also said Russian troops withdrew their garrison from the Snake Island.