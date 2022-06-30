Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkraine's military says Russian forces have left Snake Island

June 30, 2022 12:24 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine's Operational Command "South” reported on June 30 that Russian troops "hastily evacuated the remnants of its garrison" and “likely left the island” after they were attacked by Ukrainian forces overnight. Andriy Yermak, head of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, later confirmed the the command's report. The Russian government-controlled RIA Novosti news site also said Russian troops withdrew their garrison from the Snake Island.

