externalUkraine’s military intelligence: Russia plans mass logging of Ukrainian forests.

March 15, 2022 1:32 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s military intelligence published a letter allegedly written by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu asking for Russian President Vladimir Putin's permission to start mass logging of Ukrainian forests. The wood would be sold, and the money would go for the Russian army. “All forests in the temporarily occupied territories are at the highest risk,” Ukraine’s intelligence said.

