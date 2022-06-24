Ukraine’s military intelligence: Russia plans mass logging of Ukrainian forests.
This item is part of our running news digest
March 15, 2022 1:32 pm
Ukraine’s military intelligence published a letter allegedly written by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu asking for Russian President Vladimir Putin's permission to start mass logging of Ukrainian forests. The wood would be sold, and the money would go for the Russian army. “All forests in the temporarily occupied territories are at the highest risk,” Ukraine’s intelligence said.