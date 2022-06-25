Ukraine’s Intelligence: Russia plans to attack residential areas in Belarus to draw it into war against Ukraine
June 24, 2022 5:29 pm
According to Ukraine's Intelligence, Russia plans to attack residential buildings in the Belarusian city of Mozyr to draw the country into Russia’s war against Ukraine. Russian troops under the guise of civilians have already arrived in the city, the intelligence said. Up to seven Belarusian battalions were concentrated near the Ukrainian border as of June 21. Overall, the Belarusian army has about 60,000 troops.