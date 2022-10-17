Ukraine's General Staff: Russia has conscripted 100,000 people since Sept. 21.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 29, 2022 7:04 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The figure was provided by Oleksiy Hromov, a deputy chief of the General Staff’s main operations department. Russia has announced plans to mobilize 300,000 conscripts. “We understand that the announced figure of 300,000 is not final. The number of mobilized conscripts will most likely be far larger,” Hromov said.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.