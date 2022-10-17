Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalUkraine's General Staff: Russia has conscripted 100,000 people since Sept. 21.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 29, 2022 7:04 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The figure was provided by Oleksiy Hromov, a deputy chief of the General Staff’s main operations department. Russia has announced plans to mobilize 300,000 conscripts. “We understand that the announced figure of 300,000 is not final. The number of mobilized conscripts will most likely be far larger,” Hromov said.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok