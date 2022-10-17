Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalUkrainian forces reportedly liberate more settlements in Kherson, Kharkiv oblasts.

This item is part of our running news digest

October 4, 2022 6:48 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukrainian troops have recaptured five villages in the north of Kherson Oblast, according to videos posted by Ukrainian soldiers on social media. These include Davydiv Brod, Starosillia, Arkhanhelske, Velyka Oleksandrivka, and Myroliubivka. Ukraine's 35th Marine Brigade confirmed the liberation of Davydiv Brod. Ukrainian forces have also liberated the villages of Borivska Andriivka and Bohuslavka in Kharkiv Oblast, the region's Borova village council said. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok