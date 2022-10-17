Ukrainian troops have recaptured five villages in the north of Kherson Oblast, according to videos posted by Ukrainian soldiers on social media. These include Davydiv Brod, Starosillia, Arkhanhelske, Velyka Oleksandrivka, and Myroliubivka. Ukraine's 35th Marine Brigade confirmed the liberation of Davydiv Brod. Ukrainian forces have also liberated the villages of Borivska Andriivka and Bohuslavka in Kharkiv Oblast, the region's Borova village council said.