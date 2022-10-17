Ukrainian forces reportedly liberate more settlements in Kherson, Kharkiv oblasts.
This item is part of our running news digest
October 4, 2022 6:48 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Ukrainian troops have recaptured five villages in the north of Kherson Oblast, according to videos posted by Ukrainian soldiers on social media. These include Davydiv Brod, Starosillia, Arkhanhelske, Velyka Oleksandrivka, and Myroliubivka. Ukraine's 35th Marine Brigade confirmed the liberation of Davydiv Brod. Ukrainian forces have also liberated the villages of Borivska Andriivka and Bohuslavka in Kharkiv Oblast, the region's Borova village council said.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.