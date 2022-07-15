Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 15, 2022 4:23 am
Olena Zelenska published a post about a child saying that she recognized the girl after reading the news. “We met this wonderful girl while recording a Christmas video. A bright, sincere, joyful child who grew up in love. Look at her alive, please. I cry with her loved ones,” Zelenska wrote. Russian missile strikes on a civilian building and a cultural center in Vinnytsia on July 14 killed at least 23 people, including three children. 

