Olena Zelenska published a post about a child saying that she recognized the girl after reading the news. “We met this wonderful girl while recording a Christmas video. A bright, sincere, joyful child who grew up in love. Look at her alive, please. I cry with her loved ones,” Zelenska wrote. Russian missile strikes on a civilian building and a cultural center in Vinnytsia on July 14 killed at least 23 people, including three children.