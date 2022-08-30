Ukraine's Cabinet approves sanctions against Russian Orthodox Church leader Kirill.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 30, 2022 8:50 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Announcing the sanctions against Patriarch Kirill and seven other representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church, Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko said on Aug. 30 that Russian Orthodox Church supports the war in Ukraine and "everyone involved should be held accountable."
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
This week marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.