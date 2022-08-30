Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, August 30, 2022

externalUkraine's Cabinet approves sanctions against Russian Orthodox Church leader Kirill.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 30, 2022 8:50 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Announcing the sanctions against Patriarch Kirill and seven other representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church, Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko said on Aug. 30 that Russian Orthodox Church supports the war in Ukraine and "everyone involved should be held accountable."

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
This week marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok