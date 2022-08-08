Ukraine's Armed Forces hit 2 bridges in Kherson Oblast.
August 8, 2022 12:34 pm
According to Natalia Humeniuk, the spokesperson for the joint southern command of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, on Aug. 8, the Ukrainian military hit the Antonivsky and Kakhovsky bridges, a key supply route for Russian occupiers in Kherson Oblast. The Antonivsky Bridge has been hit before, and the Russian forces have been preparing to reopen it after repairs.