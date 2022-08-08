Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Ukraine's Armed Forces hit 2 bridges in Kherson Oblast.

August 8, 2022 12:34 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Natalia Humeniuk, the spokesperson for the joint southern command of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, on Aug. 8, the Ukrainian military hit the Antonivsky and Kakhovsky bridges, a key supply route for Russian occupiers in Kherson Oblast. The Antonivsky Bridge has been hit before, and the Russian forces have been preparing to reopen it after repairs.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
