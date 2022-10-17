Ukraine to receive $500 million loan from World Bank.
October 4, 2022 10:32 pm
The loan will meet Ukraine’s urgent needs caused by Russia’s war. “(The loan is guaranteed by) the United Kingdom and Denmark: the loan repayment period is 19 years with a five-year grace period. The interest rate is 0.25% per annum," Ukraine's Finance Ministry said. The loan will help cover pension payments and certain state social programs, support for low-income families, children with disabilities, IDPs, and healthcare programs, the ministry said.
