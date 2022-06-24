Ukraine to issue military bonds, first auction to be held on March 1.
This item is part of our running news digest
February 28, 2022 9:15 pm
The Finance Ministry will start issuing military bonds to both domestic and international investors to bolster Ukraine’s state budget. The collected funds will be used to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine as well as to financially support the state’s implementation of martial law. The nominal value of one bond is $33 and the term of circulation is one year. The rate of return will be determined at the auction.