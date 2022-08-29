Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, August 29, 2022

externalUkraine summons Turkish ambassador over Russian weapons shipping through Bosphorus

This item is part of our running news digest

August 29, 2022 9:23 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry expressed its concerns to Ambassador Yağmur Ahmet Güldere after revelations that Russia used the civilian cargo ship Sparta-II to transfer military equipment, including S-300 air defense systems, to Russia from bases in Syria.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok