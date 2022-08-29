Ukraine summons Turkish ambassador over Russian weapons shipping through Bosphorus
This item is part of our running news digest
August 29, 2022 9:23 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry expressed its concerns to Ambassador Yağmur Ahmet Güldere after revelations that Russia used the civilian cargo ship Sparta-II to transfer military equipment, including S-300 air defense systems, to Russia from bases in Syria.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.