The State Committee for Television and Radio-Broadcasting said Russian troops committed 243 crimes against journalists and media in 16 Ukrainian regions. The crimes included murder, injury, abduction, threats, and shelling of TV towers. Overall, since the start of Russia’s invasion, seven journalists were killed, 15 went missing, 14 died as combatants or from Russian shelling when they weren’t on duty, nine were wounded, and eight journalists were abducted, the committee said.