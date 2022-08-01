Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

August 1, 2022 1:11 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Called "Children of War," the platform aims to help parents and law enforcement agencies collect information about children affected by the war, including those who went missing or were forcibly deported to Russia. The portal will also provide up-to-date information on children killed by Russia's war and allow visitors to contact law enforcement agencies, according to Ukraine's presidential advisor for children's rights and rehabilitation Daria Herasymchuk.

