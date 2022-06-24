Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy chief of staff for President Volodymyr Zelensky, said that Ukraine expects the ceasefire from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. to set up humanitarian corridors and evacuate civilians from Enerhodar and Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia, from Sumy to Poltava, from Izium to Lozova, from Volnovakha to Pokrovsk, as well as from towns in Kyiv Oblast such as Vorzel, Borodianka, Bucha, Irpin, and Hostomel to Kyiv.