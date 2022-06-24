Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
March 9, 2022 11:04 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy chief of staff for President Volodymyr Zelensky, said that Ukraine expects the ceasefire from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. to set up humanitarian corridors and evacuate civilians from Enerhodar and Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia, from Sumy to Poltava, from Izium to Lozova, from Volnovakha to Pokrovsk, as well as from towns in Kyiv Oblast such as Vorzel, Borodianka, Bucha, Irpin, and Hostomel to Kyiv.

