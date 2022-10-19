Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Ukraine downs 223 Iranian-made kamikaze drones since mid-September

October 19, 2022 12:35 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine's Air Force reported on Oct. 19 that Ukraine had downed a total of 223 Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones since Sept. 13 (when the first drone was shot down).

Earlier on Oct. 17, Russia attacked Ukraine with 43 drones, 37 of which were destroyed. The country used 28 drones to attack Kyiv that day.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia could have ordered as many as 2,400 Shahed-136 drones from Iran. Hundreds of them have already been supplied, according to Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman of Ukraine's Air Force.

Iran, however, continues to deny the accusation, with its Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian claiming that Tehran "had never sent and will never send" any weapons to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine.

