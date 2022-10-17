Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 21, 2022
The U.K. is ready to send Ukraine $500 million through the World Bank to help it purchase more natural gas, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said after his meeting with British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Sept. 21. Ukraine currently has 13 billion cubic meters of gas in storage. In 2021, the country consumed roughly 27 billion cubic meters.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
