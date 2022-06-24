UK, other countries warn Ukrainian refugees may be vulnerable to human trafficking ploys.
March 27, 2022 5:00 am
The Guardian reported on March 26 that the U.K.’s Homes for Ukraine initiative, which allows U.K. residents to temporarily house Ukrainian refugees, has been dubbed “Tinder for sex traffickers.” Experts reportedly cite insufficient safeguards, which may allow for women and children to fall prey to human trafficking. Similar warnings have been issued in Poland and Germany.