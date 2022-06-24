Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUK, other countries warn Ukrainian refugees may be vulnerable to human trafficking ploys.

This item is part of our running news digest

March 27, 2022 5:00 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Guardian reported on March 26 that the U.K.’s Homes for Ukraine initiative, which allows U.K. residents to temporarily house Ukrainian refugees, has been dubbed “Tinder for sex traffickers.” Experts reportedly cite insufficient safeguards, which may allow for women and children to fall prey to human trafficking. Similar warnings have been issued in Poland and Germany.

