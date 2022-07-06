Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUK Intelligence: Sloviansk next key contest in Battle of Donbas

July 6, 2022 9:46 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the latest U.K. Defense Ministry intelligence update, Russian troops from the Eastern and Western Groups are likely now 16 kilometers north of the city of Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast. The report also said that Russia likely advanced five kilometers on the road from Izium, Kharkiv Oblast, over the past week, facing determined Ukrainian resistance.

