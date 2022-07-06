UK Intelligence: Sloviansk next key contest in Battle of Donbas
This item is part of our running news digest
July 6, 2022 9:46 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to the latest U.K. Defense Ministry intelligence update, Russian troops from the Eastern and Western Groups are likely now 16 kilometers north of the city of Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast. The report also said that Russia likely advanced five kilometers on the road from Izium, Kharkiv Oblast, over the past week, facing determined Ukrainian resistance.