UK intelligence: Russia's mobilized troops to suffer 'high attrition rate' in Ukraine

The first tranches of men enlisted under Russia's mobilization have started to arrive at military bases, but many of them will end up on the front lines unprepared, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Sept. 26.

"The lack of military trainers, and the haste with which Russia has started the mobilization, suggests that many of the drafted troops will deploy to the front line with minimal relevant preparation," reads the report.

The Institute for the Study of War reported on Sept. 26 that the Russian Armed Forces had not been setting conditions for an effective large-scale mobilization since at least 2008 and had not been building the kind of reserve force needed for a snap mobilization intended to produce immediate effects on the battlefield.