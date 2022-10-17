UK intelligence: Russia's mobilization will be highly unpopular

Russia will likely face logistical and administrative troubles recruiting 300,000 people, and new formations won't be combat effective for months, the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote on Sept. 22.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking a "considerable political risk" in his attempt to generate more combat power, as even this limited mobilization will be "highly unpopular" with the Russian population.

"The move is effectively an admission that Russia has exhausted its supply of willing volunteers to fight in Ukraine," reads the report.