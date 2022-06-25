Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
June 20, 2022 10:10 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
While Russia does have an impressive set of modern and capable jets, the military has failed to develop an institutional culture that relies on initiative rather than the need to impress superiors, the U.K. Defense Ministry’s daily intelligence update said on June 20. This has shifted more weight on ground troops, who are becoming exhausted, and on advanced cruise missiles, which are likely running out.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

