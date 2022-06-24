Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalUK Intelligence: Russia's airborne forces 'heavily involved in several notable tactical failures in Ukraine'

This item is part of our running news digest

May 26, 2022 8:59 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

These failures include the attempted advance on Kyiv via Hostomel Airfield in March, the stalled progress on the Izium axis since April, and the recent failed and costly crossings of the Siverskyi Donets River, according to the latest intelligence update by the U.K. Defense Ministry. The misemployment of its elite airborne forces "highlights how Putin’s significant investment in the armed forces over the last 15 years has resulted in an unbalanced overall force," the Ministry wrote.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok