UK intelligence: Russian offensive stalled due to poor performance, fierce Ukrainian resistance.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 26, 2022 2:55 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's claim that the offensive was deliberately stalled to prevent civilian casualties is "misinformation," the British Defense Ministry said. Russian forces in Ukraine have repeatedly missed planned operational timelines, the ministry added.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.