Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, July 29, 2022

externalUK intelligence: Russian-controlled private military Wagner Group given duties similar to regular army units on front lines in Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

July 29, 2022 10:53 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The U.K. Defense Ministry says this is a “significant change” from previous employment of the elite Wagner Group since 2015 when it “typically undertook missions distinct from overt, large-scale regular Russian military activity.” According to the ministry, the Wagner Group’s role has probably changed because of Russia's “major shortage of combat infantry.” However, the Wagner Group’s forces are “highly unlikely to be sufficient to make a significant difference in the trajectory of the war,” the ministry said.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok