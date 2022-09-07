UK Intelligence: Russia will be tested by Ukrainian counterattacks
September 7, 2022 1:52 pm
The U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Sept. 7 that Ukraine's multiple concurrent threats spreading across 500 kilometers would test Russia’s ability to coordinate operational design and reallocate resources across multiple groupings of forces. The ministry said that over the past 24 hours, heavy fighting had taken place on three fronts: in the north near Kharkiv, in the Donbas in the east, and in the southern Kherson Oblast.
