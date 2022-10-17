Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
UK intelligence: Late start of autumn conscription shows Russia's poor mobilization abilities

October 4, 2022 10:51 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian routine autumn conscription cycle will begin on Nov. 1, a month later than usual, which indicates the "growing pressures on Russia's ability to train and equip a large number of new conscripted personnel," the U.K. Defense Ministry reports.

"Deficiencies within the Russian administrative and logistical systems" will keep undermining Moscow's efforts, reads the report.

Russia plans to train 120,000 personnel called up within the autumn conscription cycle, but these conscripts are legally not allowed to be deployed outside of Russia, according to the report.

On Oct. 3, the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had admitted his mobilization wasn't going well, which "highlights the dysfunction" of the mobilization campaign.

