externalUK intelligence: Fighting in eastern Ukraine to intensify over next 2-3 weeks.

April 12, 2022 8:19 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the latest update posted by the UK Defense Ministry, Russia continues to refocus its efforts on Ukraine's Donbas with further fighting around Kherson and Mykolaiv and a renewed push towards Kramatorsk. British intelligence predicts that Russian forces will continue to withdraw from Belarus in order to redeploy in support of operations in eastern Ukraine.

