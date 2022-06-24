UK intelligence: Fighting in eastern Ukraine to intensify over next 2-3 weeks.
April 12, 2022 8:19 am
According to the latest update posted by the UK Defense Ministry, Russia continues to refocus its efforts on Ukraine's Donbas with further fighting around Kherson and Mykolaiv and a renewed push towards Kramatorsk. British intelligence predicts that Russian forces will continue to withdraw from Belarus in order to redeploy in support of operations in eastern Ukraine.