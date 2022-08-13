Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 13, 2022 10:49 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the U.K. Defense Ministry, Ukrainian strikes likely made the road crossing of the Dnipro River at Nova Kakhovka unusable for heavy military vehicles, while the damaged Antonivsky road bridge likely remains structurally undermined. The ground resupply for the several thousand Russian troops on the west bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast is “almost certainly reliant on just two pontoon ferry crossing points.” “With their supply chain constrained, the size of any stockpiles Russia has managed to establish on the west bank is likely to be a key factor in the force’s endurance,” the ministry said.

