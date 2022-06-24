UK human rights lawyer: Russia quietly allowing rape in Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 24, 2022 4:44 pm
Helena Kennedy, who is part of a legal task force helping to build cases of alleged war crimes in Ukraine, said the evidence so far showed serious offenses had been committed by Russian troops. "Russian troops have been given tacit permission to rape civilians during their invasion of Ukraine," she said, adding that soldiers on the ground have a kind of "immunity" as nobody was being disciplined for offenses.