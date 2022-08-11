Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, August 11, 2022

externalUK, Denmark to provide Ukraine with more military aid

This item is part of our running news digest

August 11, 2022 2:04 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The U.K. plans to send more multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to Ukraine, as well as a “significant number” of the precision-guided M31A1 missiles “that can strike targets up to 80 kilometers away,”  U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Aug. 11, as reported by Reuters. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Denmark will increase its aid to Ukraine by 110 million euros, which will be spent on weapons procurement, support of weapons production, and the supplies of Danish weapons and military equipment.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok