The U.K. plans to send more multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to Ukraine, as well as a “significant number” of the precision-guided M31A1 missiles “that can strike targets up to 80 kilometers away,” U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Aug. 11, as reported by Reuters. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Denmark will increase its aid to Ukraine by 110 million euros, which will be spent on weapons procurement, support of weapons production, and the supplies of Danish weapons and military equipment.