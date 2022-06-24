Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUK Defense Secretary meets Zelensky, Reznikov in Kyiv.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 10, 2022 4:48 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the U.K. for its continued support and said that the country is "showing its leadership in supporting Ukraine" when it comes to weapons, finances and sanctions. British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said that the U.K. and Ukraine have a lot in common, and compared Ukraine's fight against the fascist regime with the U.K. fight during the World War II.

