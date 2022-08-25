UK Defense Ministry: Russia likely ready to exploit any Ukrainian military presence near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant for propaganda.
August 25, 2022 10:36 am
The U.K. Defense Ministry said in it’s intelligence update on Aug. 25 that as long as Russia continues to occupy the power plant, the main risk for the operation of the reactor will most likely continue to be that there will be a violation of the reactor cooling systems, or damage to the backup power supply lines, or the plant employees will make mistakes due to working under pressure.
